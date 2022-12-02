Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Winnepeg man has been arrested and charged with the murders of four Indigenous women in Canada, with police seeking assistance identifying one of the man’s alleged victims.

Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, 35, was initially arrested in May and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rebecca Contois, a member of Crane River First Nation. Now, Mr Skibicki has been charged with three further counts of murder in the deaths of Morgan Beatrice Harris, Marcedes Myran, and a fourth, unidentified victim. The first three victims were all Indigenous women.

Investigators have said that they believe Mr Skibicki acted alone and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Indigenous women have been targeted with a disproportionate amount of violence throughout Canadian history, and in recent years, activists from the transnational Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) movement have raised awareness about the extent of the issue.

“This is a tremendously difficult time for both these families that we’re discussing today, as well as all the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and two-spirit and gender-diverse people in Manitoba.” Angie Tuesday, a family support and resource advocate with the police, told Global News.

When Mr Skibicki was first arrested in May, police warned that there may be more victims. It is unclear now whether Mr Skibicki may be charged with any further murders, or if this week’s charges represent the extent of his alleged criminal activity.