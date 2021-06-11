A sex expert had to be rescued from a a chair by fire fighters after she became stuck in a chair during a fetish demonstration.

Known as @sydneysomethin on TikTok, the 27-year-old woman said in a video that she became trapped during a demonstration on the fetish for getting stuck.

Her TikTok account is full of videos teaching people how to do a variety of sex acts and fetishes.

Appearing fully clothed, she said in the TikTok video she had been stuck for 30 minutes. "I am literally stuck in it and I can't get out."

“And I’m panicking because I don’t know what to do,” she told TikTok viewers. “It’s on my tail bone and my pelvic bone, I don’t know how I got in.”

She adds: “I’m filming this for a video, obviously, I’m literally stuck”.

In another TikTok, firefighters are videoed cutting the woman out of the black folding chair. One says "Oh you did get stuck in there didn't you?"

Bolt cutters are used to free the woman, as well as a hydraulic rescue tool known as the "jaws of life" to break the chair.

@sydneysomethin Reply to @teachertracy78 EVERYONE SAID TO UNSCREW IT BUT THIS WAS A JAWS OF LIFE SITUATION ♬ original sound - sydney jo

The fire department in Ann Arbour, Michigan, confirmed to PennLive.com that firefighters were called out to a report of a woman stuck in a chair on Tuesday.

The woman added in further videos on TikTok that “My whole TikTok is basically sex work and giving sex work advice, specifically online sex work,,,and ‘stuck’ is a fetish category that I’m pretty popular in and done for about nine years now.”

She added: “I was just working, and yeah, it was my job. I was literally just working.”

More than 7.3m people have since viewed the video of her getting freed from the chair by firefighters.