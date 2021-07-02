Sha’Carri Richardson has apologised to her fans after news broke that she tested positive for cannabis at the US Olympic trials last month.

Richardson won the 100m in June after completing it in 10.86 seconds but has since been prohibited from competing in that race due to the failed drugs test, reports have said.

“I would like to say to my fans and my family and my sponsorship, to the haters too, I apologise,” she said during an interview on the Today show on Friday.

She added: “Don’t judge me, because I am human ... I just happen to run a little faster.”

It is not yet clear if the athlete will appeal the drug test results.