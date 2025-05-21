Shakira concertgoers issued with urgent health warning in New Jersey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shakira concertgoers in New Jersey have been issued with an urgent health warning after officials say they could have been exposed to measles.

The New Jersey Health Department issued an alert Tuesday warning that anyone who attended the singer’s concert on May 15 at the MetLife Stadium could have been exposed to the infection that has been sweeping across the U.S. in recent months.

Officials say the potential exposure was “associated with a newly identified case of measles in a non-NJ resident who attended a concert in NJ while infectious.”

The MetLife Stadium has a capacity of 82,500 people.

open image in gallery The New Jersey Department of Health said concert goers who attended the MetLife on Thursday night could have been exposed to the deadly infection ( AP )

No cases have yet been confirmed in relation to the show, but officials warned that infected people could develop symptoms as late as June 6.

As of last week, the CDC confirmed a total of 1,024 measles cases across 31 U.S. states.

Three people have now died from the highly contagious disease.

The NJDOH urged the Shakira concert attendees to be wary of any possible measles symptoms, such as a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that usually appears between three and five days after symptoms begin.

They also said that people should ensure they are up to date with measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) shots.

The outbreak scare comes amid questions over Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s handling of the recent epidemic and his personal views about vaccines.

Last week, he was grilled by Democratic lawmakers during the House Appropriations Committee hearing on previous claims about vaccines, including myths that the MMR vaccine contained “aborted fetus debris” as well as his decision to slash funding to vaccine programs.

open image in gallery Measles cases have now surpassed 1,000 cases in the U.S. since late January ( Getty )

Kennedy told Rep. Mark Pocan during the hearing that he would “probably” vaccinate his children against the measles today, but he continued to back down on the matter, stating, “My opinions about vaccines are irrelevant,” adding, “I don’t think people should be taking medical advice from me.”

Measles, which has now spread across the U.S. border into Canada and Mexico, can be fatal.

Serious health complications can arise, especially in unvaccinated young children, including pneumonia and encephalitis, and it can also lead to miscarriages in pregnant people, premature birth, or a low-birth-weight baby.

Those most at risk include those who have not been fully vaccinated or who have never had measles.

Experts agree that the safest and most effective way to protect against measles is to get the MMR vaccine.