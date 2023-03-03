Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of an American woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with her friends in Mexico has travelled to DC to call for “diplomatic intervention.”

Relatives of Shanquella Robinson and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing them, asked city officials to intervene in the overseas investigation into her death during a press conference in DC. Robinson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was killed after travelling to Puerto Los Cabos in late October with friends, Mexican prosecutors said.

A video circulating online appeared to show Shanquella being beaten by one of the women in the group at the luxury rental property where they were staying. The travelling party was allowed to return to the US days following Shanquella’s death and no arrests have been made four months into the investigation.

“Mexican authorities have confirmed that they have completed their investigations. We’ve had the opportunity to review some of the package and it has been sent [to US officials]”, attorney Sue Ann Robinson, who is also representing the family, said on Friday, per WUSA9. “The ball is clearly in the United States court. The State Department, the Department of Justice, the ball is in your court.”

The attorney said that she travelled to Mexico, where she visited the resort where Shanquella died, the local police department and the Attorney General’s Office. She demanded that American officials now take jurisdiction.

The Independent has reached out to The Department of Justice and the FBI for comment.