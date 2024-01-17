Maryland boy, 10, attacked by shark at Bahamas resort

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while on holiday at the Bahamas, local authorities have confirmed.

The incident occurred shortly before 4pm local time on Monday at a resort on Paradise Island.

According to a release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force the child – who was not named – was bitten on his right leg but is currently in a “stable condition”.

The force said the attack occurred while the child was participating in an expedition in a “Shark Tank.” He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigations are ongoing into this incident. It is not clear if the boy was with his family at the time of the incident.

In the US shark attacks are rare, and fatal incidents are even more unlikely. Eight shark encounters were reported in Hawaii in 2023, per NBC, but only one was fatal.

In late December 39-year-old surfer Jason Carter died after an encounter near the Paia Bay area of Maui.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), sharks have been known to attack humans when they are confused or curious.

“If a shark sees a human splashing in the water, it may try to investigate, leading to an accidental attack.”

Per CBS, the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File investigated 108 alleged shark-human interactions worldwide in 2022 and confirmed 57 unprovoked bites and 32 provoked bites.

"It is extremely unlikely for swimmers and surfers to be bitten by — or even encounter — sharks," Lauren Gaches, director of public affairs for NOAA Fisheries, told CBS News.