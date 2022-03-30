Great white shark killed California bodyboarder on Christmas Eve, report confirms

A Christmas Eve shark attack in central California this past December killed a 42-year-old bodyboarder, the Associated Press reported.

Tomas Abraham Butterfield was bodyboarding at Morro Bay on 24 December when he was attacked by what officials describe was a great white shark.

The coroner’s report found that the Sacramento man, who was visiting his mother and brother in the area, was bitten in the head, chest and shoulder and ultimately died from “complications of multiple penetrating blunt force traumatic injuries,” The Tribune of San Luis Obispo County reported Tuesday.

The Tribune went on to note that a piece of the shark’s tooth was later recovered from the man’s body, citing a report from a sheriff's detective, which was among a trove of documents released to the paper under a public records request.