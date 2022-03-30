Great white shark killed California bodyboarder on Christmas Eve, report confirms
Tomas Abraham Butterfield, 42, was bitten in the head, chest and shoulder in the coroner’s report said
A Christmas Eve shark attack in central California this past December killed a 42-year-old bodyboarder, the Associated Press reported.
Tomas Abraham Butterfield was bodyboarding at Morro Bay on 24 December when he was attacked by what officials describe was a great white shark.
The coroner’s report found that the Sacramento man, who was visiting his mother and brother in the area, was bitten in the head, chest and shoulder and ultimately died from “complications of multiple penetrating blunt force traumatic injuries,” The Tribune of San Luis Obispo County reported Tuesday.
The Tribune went on to note that a piece of the shark’s tooth was later recovered from the man’s body, citing a report from a sheriff's detective, which was among a trove of documents released to the paper under a public records request.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies