A lifeguard in Long Island was bitten by a shark during a training exercise, according to local officials.

The lifeguard, Zach Gallo, was training with other lifeguards and acting in the role of a drowning victim when a shark bit him on the chest and hand. The lifeguard survived the incident.

The attack happened around 10:15am at Smith Point Beach, prompting the suspension of swimming at that beach as well as Cupsogue Beach.