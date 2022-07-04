Shark attacks lifeguard during exercise training off the coast of Long Island
A lifeguard in Long Island was bitten by a shark during a training exercise, according to local officials.
The lifeguard, Zach Gallo, was training with other lifeguards and acting in the role of a drowning victim when a shark bit him on the chest and hand. The lifeguard survived the incident.
The attack happened around 10:15am at Smith Point Beach, prompting the suspension of swimming at that beach as well as Cupsogue Beach.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies