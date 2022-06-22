Surfer hospitalised after shark attack on Northern California coast

A surfer was hospitalised after a shark attack on Wednesday off the Northern California coast.

Someone on shore at Lover’s Point Beach in the town of Pacific Grove saw what appeared to be a struggle in the water and called 911, according to witnesses.

Emergency responders arrived at 10.47am and pulled the surfer, who was still conscious, out of the water, according to the Monterey Herald.

The man was later taken to the hospital with injuries to the leg and stomach, Pacific Grove city councilman Joe Amelia told KSBW.

“They got to him quickly,” a local fire official told the Carmel Pine Cone.

Officials have shut down the beach for the time being, roping off entrances with caution tape and signs warning about sharks.

The beach will be closed for 48 hours, according to California State Parks protocol.

People could see the shark from the beach, Pacific Grove resident Rhonda Navarro told KION.

The Independent has reached out to the Pacific Grove Police Department for more information.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.