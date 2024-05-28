Jump to content

Popular California beach closed for the holiday after ‘aggressive’ shark bumps surfer off board

Authorities have closed a stretch of a popular Southern California beach for the Memorial Day holiday

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 28 May 2024 13:03
California Beach Aggressive Shark
California Beach Aggressive Shark (© 2022, Orange County Register/SCNG)

A popular beach in California was forced to close for the Memorial Day holiday due to an ‘aggressive shark.’

A 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) stretch of a popular Southern California beach was closed for the Memorial Day holiday after a shark bumped a surfer off his board the night before, authorities said.

The 24-hour closure at San Clemente was announced after the surfer came out of the water and reported the shark's aggressive behavior to lifeguards around 8 pm Sunday, the Orange County Register reported.

The surfer, who wasn't hurt, was bumped after seeing a large, dark object swimming toward him, San Clemente Marine Safety Lt. Sean Staubenbaur said.

The sand remained open to the public, but beachgoers were warned to stay out of the water until 8 p.m. Monday.

Though disappointed, the closure didn't stop 6-year-old Waylon Andino's plans for a lemonade fundraiser.

“It’s Memorial Day weekend, we’ll live it up and have fun with the kids regardless and enjoy each other’s company,” Waylon’s mom, Kylie Andino, told the Register.

A sighting of a shark 10 feet (3 meters) or longer calls for a closure, usually for several hours, while any kind of aggressive behavior automatically prompts a 24-hour shutdown, pending no additional shark sightings.

