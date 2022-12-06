Hero sheepdog kills pack of coyotes that attacked his flock in Georgia

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A heroic sheepdog is recovering after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked the flock he was protecting in Georgia.

Casper, a 20-month-old Great Pyrenees, fought off the wild animals in a bloody fight for more than 30 minutes at the end of which eight coyotes were dead.

Farmer John Wierwiller hailed the bravery of his sheepdog, who was left with skin and part of his tail torn off in the brutal fight.

Mr Wierwiller from Decatur, told Fox5 that his dog ran off after the fight but returned home wounded two days later.

“We knew he was hurt because we found parts of his tail and blood and other things, so we were worried,” Wierwiller said. “He was kinda looking at me like, ‘Boss, stop looking at how bad I look, just take care of me.’”

The farmer wrote on Facebook that emergency vets were able to successfully close the wounds on Casper’s neck.

“This is really great because it is so much easier to control infection when the wound is not so open and if all goes well he will need no skin grafts in that area,” he wrote. “It really is a remarkable bit of news and we are celebrating.”

LifeLine Animal Project has now raised more than $15,000 to pay for the sheepdog’s hospital bills.

Meanwhile, in California, a two-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a coyote in front of her home in Los Angeles.

Surveillance footage captured the moment the coyote grabbed the toddler in its jaws and dragged the child several metres across the sidewalk, before her father Ariel Eliyahuo charged at the animal and chased it away.

Mr Eliyahuo told KTLA he and wife Shira just arrived at their Woodland Hills home after taking the child to pre-school when he set her down next to the car.

He heard the child screaming for help and initially thought she might have fallen over. As the coyote bit down on her legs and dragged her facedown, Mr Eliyahuo shouted at the animal in Hebrew to scare it away.

Coyote attacks are becoming increasingly frequent in Los Angeles, with seven occurring in LA County this year, according to the Los Angeles Times.