Four killed after sheriff’s helicopter crashes in New Mexico

Four people have been killed when a sheriff’s helicopter crashed in New Mexico as it returned from fighting a wildfire.

Officials said that three employees of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and one worker with the county’s fire department died in the crash near Las Vegas, New Mexico.

The helicopter had been helping fire crews battle the East Mesa Fire before the accident on Saturday as it flew back to Albuquerque.

“This evening we learned that one of our aircraft, Metro 2, was involved in a crash near Las Vegas, NM,” the sheriff’s department said on social media.

“Preliminary information indicates that 3 BCSO personnel and 1 Bernalillo County Fire employee were onboard at the time of the crash. There are no known survivors. These personnel were headed back to Albuquerque after assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire.”

(BCSO)

The statement added: “Representatives from BCSO are on scene along with the New Mexico State Police. At this time the investigation into this incident is in its preliminary stages.

“Please keep these individuals and their families in your thoughts and prayers tonight.”

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are both investigating the crash.