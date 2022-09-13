Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hotel that inspired ‘The Shining’ recreates iconic bathroom from terrifying scene

in 1980 movie Jack Nicholson’s character finds a silent and naked woman in bathtub of Room 237 of fictional Overlook Hotel

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 13 September 2022 22:55
Comments
(Stanley Hotel)

The Colorado hotel that inspired Stanley Kubrick’s take on Stephen King’s The Shining has recreated an iconic scene from the movie in one of its bathrooms.

In the 1980 horror film Jack Torrance, played by Jack Nicholson, finds a silent and naked woman in a bathtub in Room 237 of the fictional Overlook Hotel.

Now the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, which King credits as the inspiration for his book, has been faithfully recreated during a renovation of the property’s Caretaker Cottage.

Denver’s MOA Architecture says that the renovation “commemorates both the hotel’s real and fictional history.”

“The first floor is a time machine. Step inside to be whisked back to 1912, when the hotel’s first caretaker moved in with his family,” Taylor Coe of MOA told The Denver Post.

Recommended

“The design team spared no detail to achieve this effect. Look closer and even the smallest details stand up to scrutiny — from period brass air registers to the hand-carved crown molding.”

(The Stanley Hotel)

The cottage includes the movie-set bathroom, as well as the famed Hick’s Hexagon pattern carpet in one of the bedrooms.

There is also a bedroom imagined to be the “Grady twins’ bedroom” where the ghost sisters who appear to the Torrance family in the Overlook lived.

The hour-long Caretaker’s Cottage tour is for those aged eight and above and costs $30 per person. Advance reservations for parties of up to 10 people are required.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in