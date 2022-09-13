Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Colorado hotel that inspired Stanley Kubrick’s take on Stephen King’s The Shining has recreated an iconic scene from the movie in one of its bathrooms.

In the 1980 horror film Jack Torrance, played by Jack Nicholson, finds a silent and naked woman in a bathtub in Room 237 of the fictional Overlook Hotel.

Now the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, which King credits as the inspiration for his book, has been faithfully recreated during a renovation of the property’s Caretaker Cottage.

Denver’s MOA Architecture says that the renovation “commemorates both the hotel’s real and fictional history.”

“The first floor is a time machine. Step inside to be whisked back to 1912, when the hotel’s first caretaker moved in with his family,” Taylor Coe of MOA told The Denver Post.

“The design team spared no detail to achieve this effect. Look closer and even the smallest details stand up to scrutiny — from period brass air registers to the hand-carved crown molding.”

(The Stanley Hotel)

The cottage includes the movie-set bathroom, as well as the famed Hick’s Hexagon pattern carpet in one of the bedrooms.

There is also a bedroom imagined to be the “Grady twins’ bedroom” where the ghost sisters who appear to the Torrance family in the Overlook lived.

The hour-long Caretaker’s Cottage tour is for those aged eight and above and costs $30 per person. Advance reservations for parties of up to 10 people are required.