Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 24-30:

April 24: Actor Shirley MacLaine is 88. Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 80. Country singer Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys is 79. Drummer Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 77. Singer Ann Peebles is 75. Actor Eric Bogosian is 69. Singer-bassist Jack Blades of Night Ranger is 68. Actor Michael O’Keefe (“Roseanne”) is 67. Bassist David J (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 65. Actor Glenn Morshower (“24”) is 63. Bassist Billy Gould (Faith No More) is 59. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 58. Actor Djimon Hounsou (“Blood Diamond,” ″Amistad”) is 58. Drummer Patty Schemel (Hole) is 55. Drummer Aaron Comess of the Spin Doctors is 54. Actor Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”) is 54. Actor Melinda Clarke (“The O.C.”) is 53. Actor Rory McCann (“Game of Thrones”) is 53. Singer Alejandro Fernandez is 51. Bassist Brian Marshall of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 49. Actor Derek Luke (“Madea Goes to Jail,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 48. Actor Thad Luckinbill (“12 Strong,” ″The Young and the Restless”) is 47. Actor Eric Balfour (“24”) is 45. Actor Rebecca Mader (“No Ordinary Family,” ″Lost”) is 45. Actor Reagan Gomez (“Queen Sugar,” ″The Parent ’Hood”) is 42. Actor Austin Nichols (“One Tree Hill”) is 42. Actor Sasha Barrese (“The Hangover”) is 41. Singer-TV personality Kelly Clarkson (“American Idol”) is 40. Singer-bassist Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects is 38. Country singer Carly Pearce is 32. Actor Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”) is 30. Actor Jack Quaid (“The Hunger Games”) is 30. Actor Doc Shaw (“House of Payne,” “The Suite Life on Deck”) is 30. Actor Jordan Fisher (“Liv and Maddie,” ″Rent: Live”) is 28.

April 25: Actor Al Pacino is 82. “Dancing With The Stars” judge Len Goodman is 78. Bassist Stu Cook of Creedence Clearwater Revisited is 77. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA is 77. Actor Talia Shire is 77. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn (“The Green Mile”) is 75. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 68. Actor Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”) is 58. Singer Andy Bell of Erasure is 58. Bassist Eric Avery (Jane’s Addiction) is 57. Guitarist Rory Feek of Joey and Rory is 57. Former “Early Show” host Jane Clayson is 55. Actor Gina Torres (“I Think I Love My Wife”) is 53. Actor Renee Zellweger is 53. Actor Jason Lee (“My Name Is Earl,” ″Almost Famous”) is 52. Actor Jason Wiles (“Third Watch”) is 52. Actor Emily Bergl (“Southland”) is 47. Actor Marguerite Moreau (“The O.C.,” ″Life As We Know It”) is 45. Singer Jacob Underwood (O-Town) is 42. Actor Allisyn Snyder (“A.P. Bio,” “Sonny With a Chance”) is 26. Actor Jayden Rey (“The Conners”) is 13.

April 26: Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 89. Guitarist-songwriter Duane Eddy is 84. Singer Maurice Williams of Maurice and the Zodiacs is 84. Singer Gary Wright is 79. Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 64. Drummer Roger Taylor of Duran Duran is 62. Actor Joan Chen (“Twin Peaks”) is 61. Drummer Chris Mars of The Replacements is 61. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 60. Actor Jet Li is 59. Guitarist Jimmy Stafford (Train) is 58. Actor-comedian Kevin James (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” ″The King of Queens”) is 57. Keyboardist Jeff Huskins of Little Texas is 56. Actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste (film’s “Secrets and Lies”) is 55. Fiddler Joe Caverlee of Yankee Grey is 54. Singer T-Boz of TLC is 52. Actor Shondrella Avery (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 51. Bassist Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts is 51. Actor Simbi Kali (“3rd Rock From the Sun”) is 51. Bassist Michael Jeffers of Pinmonkey is 50. Drummer Jose Pasillas of Incubus is 46. Actor Jason Earles (“Hannah Montana”) is 45. Actor Leonard Earl Howze (“Barbershop”) is 45. Actor Amin Joseph (“Snowfall”) is 45. Actor Tom Welling (“Smallville”) is 45. Actor Pablo Schreiber (“Orange Is the New Black,” ″Weeds”) is 44. Actor Nyambi Nyambi (“The Good Fight,” “Mike and Molly”) is 43. Actor Jordana Brewster (“The Fast and the Furious”) is 42. Actor Stana Katic (“Castle”) is 42. Actor Marnette Patterson (“Something So Right”) is 42. Actor Channing Tatum (“Magic Mike, “Step Up”) is 42. Actor Emily Wickersham (“NCIS”) is 38. Actor Aaron Meeks (”Soul Food”) is 36. Musician James Sunderland of Frenship is 35.

April 27: Actor Anouk Aimee (“A Man and a Woman”) is 90. Singer Kate Pierson of The B-52′s is 74. Singer Herbie Murrell of The Stylistics is 73. Actor Douglas Sheehan (“Knots Landing”) is 73. Guitarist Ace Frehley (Kiss) is 71. Singer Sheena Easton is 63. Actor James Le Gros (“Ally McBeal”) is 60. Bassist Rob Squires of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 57. Singer Mica Paris is 53. Actor David Lascher (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 50. Actor Maura West (“General Hospital”) is 50. Actor Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 46. Drummer Patrick Hallahan of My Morning Jacket is 44. Singer Jim James of My Morning Jacket is 44. Singer Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 43. Bassist Joseph Pope III of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 43. Guitarist John Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 40. Actor Francis Capra (“Veronica Mars”) is 39. Actor Ari Graynor (“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”) is 39. Singer-guitarist Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy is 38. Actor Sheila Vand (“24: Legacy”) is 37. Actor Jenna Coleman (“Victoria,” ″Doctor Who”) is 36. Singer Nick Noonan of Karmin is 36. Actor William Moseley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 35. Singer Lizzo is 34. Actor Emily Rios (“Breaking Bad”) is 33.

April 28: Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 81. Actor Paul Guilfoyle (“CSI”) is 73. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 72. Actor Mary McDonnell is 70. Singer-bassist Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth is 69. Rapper Too Short is 56. Actor Bridget Moynahan (“Blue Bloods”) is 51. Actor Chris Young is 51. Rapper Big Gipp of Goodie Mob is 50. Actor Elisabeth Rohm (“Law and Order”) is 49. Actor Jorge Garcia (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Lost”) is 49. Actor Penelope Cruz is 48. Actor Nate Richert (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 44. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott (“The Property Brothers”) are 44. Actor Jessica Alba is 41. Actor Harry Shum Jr. (“Glee”) is 40. Actor Jenna Ushkowitz (“Glee”) is 36. Actor Aleisha Allen (“School of Rock,” ″Are We There Yet?”) is 31.

April 29: Actor Keith Baxter is 89. Singer Bob Miranda of The Happenings is 80. Country singer Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys is 79. Singer Tommy James is 75. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 68. Actor Leslie Jordan (“The Help,” ″Will and Grace”) is 67. Actor Kate Mulgrew (“Orange Is the New Black,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 67. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 65. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 64. Actor Eve Plumb (“The Brady Bunch”) is 64. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 59. Actor Vincent Ventresca (TV’s “The Invisible Man,” “Boston Common”) is 56. Singer Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 54. Actor Paul Adelstein (“Private Practice”) is 53. Actor Uma Thurman is 52. Rapper Master P is 52. Actor Darby Stanchfield (“Scandal”) is 51. Country singer James Bonamy is 50. Singer Erica Campbell of Mary Mary is 50. Bassist Mike Hogan of The Cranberries is 49. Actor Tyler Labine (“New Amsterdam”) is 44. Actor Megan Boone (“The Blacklist”) is 39. Actor Zane Carney (“Dave’s World”) is 37. Singer Amy Heidemann of Karmin is 36. Singer Foxes is 33. Actor Grace Kaufman (“Man with a Plan”) is 20.

April 30: Singer Willie Nelson is 89. Actor Burt Young is 82. Actor Perry King (“Riptide”) is 74. Singer-guitarist Wayne Kramer of the MC5 is 74. Singer Merrill Osmond of The Osmonds is 69. Director Jane Campion is 68. Actor-director Paul Gross (“Due South”) is 63. Bassist Robert Reynolds of The Mavericks is 60. Actor Adrian Pasdar (“Heroes”) is 57. Singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 55. Rapper Turbo B of Snap is 55. Guitarist Clark Vogeler of The Toadies is 53. Singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 51. Guitarist Chris Henderson of 3 Doors Down is 51. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 51. Actor Lisa Dean Ryan (“Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 50. Singer Akon is 49. Singer Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is 49. Actor Johnny Galecki (“The Big Bang Theory,” ″Roseanne”) is 47. Actor Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) is 42. Actor Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 41. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 40. Actor Kirsten Dunst is 40. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 38. Actor Dianna Agron (“Glee”) is 36. Singer Brandon Lancaster of LANCO is 33. Rapper Travis Scott is 31.