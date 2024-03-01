Jump to content

LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani reveals he is married in a surprise announcement

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani announced on his Instagram account that he is married

Via AP news wire
Friday 01 March 2024 03:43
Shohei Ohtani made a surprise marriage announcement

(AP)

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani announced on his Instagram account that he is married. The two-way player joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in December on a $700 million, 10-year contract.

He wrote on Instagram in Japanese: “The season is approaching but I would like to announce to everyone that I have gotten married.”

He said his new wife in “Japanese woman” although he did not identify her. He said he would reveal more in an interview on March 1.

He asked that that media refrain from “conducting unauthorized interviews.

Ohtani is training in Arizona for the upcoming season, preparing for the Dodgers to open the MLB season in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20-21 in a two-game series against the San Diego Padres.

