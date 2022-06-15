Three injured in shooting outside of Ohio community center
Witnesses say argument broke out in parking lot
At least three people were injured in a shooting outside a community center on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, according to police.
Police were called to Glenwood Community Center around 5pm.
Witnesses say shots were fired during an argument in a parking lot near the facility’s pool.
The community center is being used as a cooling center, as many in the city are without power due to an ongoing heatwave.
“I love you. I’m sorry you had to see this,” a bystander could be heard telling his child on a local newscast. “I thought this was supposed to be a summer of you having fun and instead this happens on the second day. I’m sorry, I couldn’t live with you.”
“Two days into summer camp and somebody’s getting killed, yeah that’s hurting my heart,” the father told ABC 6.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies