Three injured in shooting outside of Ohio community center

Witnesses say argument broke out in parking lot

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Wednesday 15 June 2022 23:44
House of Representatives votes to set 21 as minimum age for semi-automatic guns_Original Video_m214919.mp4
At least three people were injured in a shooting outside a community center on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, according to police.

Police were called to Glenwood Community Center around 5pm.

Witnesses say shots were fired during an argument in a parking lot near the facility’s pool.

The community center is being used as a cooling center, as many in the city are without power due to an ongoing heatwave.

“I love you. I’m sorry you had to see this,” a bystander could be heard telling his child on a local newscast. “I thought this was supposed to be a summer of you having fun and instead this happens on the second day. I’m sorry, I couldn’t live with you.”

“Two days into summer camp and somebody’s getting killed, yeah that’s hurting my heart,” the father told ABC 6.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

