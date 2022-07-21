Two people were seriously injured and seven others needed hospital treatment for minor injuries after a shuttle bus crash at Los Angeles International Airport.

The accident involving the LAX-operated bus for passengers crashed at around 12.20pm on Thursday as it made its way around the airport, Los Angele Fire Department officials say.

Authorities initially said that there were 30 people on board the bus but later revised that to 23 passengers and the vehicle’s driver.

No details have been given about what caused the crash or the nature of the injuries suffered by those hurt in the incident.

Officials say that no one on the ground was injured in the crash, which took place near Terminal 1 at the airport, which was the fifth busiest in the US and the world in 202 when it handled 48m passengers.

“Two patients were transported in *at least* serious condition and seven patients were transported with minor, non-life threatening injuries. (no further patient information available) There was no entrapment and no fire hazard. All patients were onboard the shuttle, no one on the ground was injured,” said LAFD on social media.