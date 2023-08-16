Singer shot dead while performing at concert

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A singer has been shot dead while performing at a concert.

Sergiho Murilo Gonçalves Filho had to split up a rowing couple, it’s understood.

The 29-year-old – better known as MC Serginho Porradão – was then gunned down at the show on 13 August.

He was shot in the head at the show in Recife, Brazil. Gonçalves Filho passed away in hospital the following day. A woman was also fatally shot in the melee.

The singer’s uncle Nelson Souza Filho paid tribute, saying: “He was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Everything he did for his family and the community was good.”

He also said that the victim’s aunt didn’t want him to perform at the concert, but he insisted that he would “come back quickly.”

The uncle added: “May justice be done, both by the police and God.”

Gonçalves’ brother Felipe Gonçalves said: “We are extremely saddened by this tragedy.

“Serginho was always enjoying life and joking around.”

The singer’s friend Oziel Ferreira said: “He was a wonderful person who gave good vibes everywhere he went.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Gonçalves was a singer of brega funk, a genre of dance music that originated in Recife in 2011. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.