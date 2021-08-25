RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will seek parole without opposition from prosecutors
This will be the 16th time the convicted murderer has faced a parole board, but the first time he’s done so unopposed
Nathan Place
Wednesday 25 August 2021 20:17 comments
New York
The man convicted of assassinating Robert F Kennedy in 1968 will seek parole on Friday – this time without any prosecutors opposing him, The Washington Post has reported.
Sirhan, 77, has been in prison for 53 years, and has sought parole 15 times before. Each time, he was denied.
