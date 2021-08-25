RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will seek parole without opposition from prosecutors

This will be the 16th time the convicted murderer has faced a parole board, but the first time he’s done so unopposed

Nathan Place
New York
Wednesday 25 August 2021 20:17
<p>Sirhan Sirhan was convicted of assassinating Robert F Kennedy in 1968 </p>

The man convicted of assassinating Robert F Kennedy in 1968 will seek parole on Friday – this time without any prosecutors opposing him, The Washington Post has reported.

Sirhan, 77, has been in prison for 53 years, and has sought parole 15 times before. Each time, he was denied.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

