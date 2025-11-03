Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rollercoasters at Six Flags America dropped and looped for their final ride on Sunday as the park officially closed after five decades, the amusement park announced.

“Thank you, Six Flags America fans, for 50 years of family fun. We will always cherish the memories made together,” the park wrote in an Instagram post Sunday.

The Bowie, Maryland, park, dubbed the “thrill capital of D.C.,” was known for its adrenaline-inducing rides, such as the Superman: Ride of Steel, with its 200-foot drop, and the Joker’s Jinx, which launched riders from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just over three seconds.

Fans lamented the closure, with Instagram users calling it the “end of an era.”

The company announced in May that it planned to close Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor after its operating season. The 500-acre property will be marketed for redevelopment.

“As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said in a press release at the time.

Six Flags America in Bowie, Maryland, officially closed after 50 years. ( AFP via Getty Images )

“After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment. We anticipate strong interest in the property and will continue to strategically pursue portfolio optimization opportunities as we work to unlock the full value of our portfolio.”

The 70 full-time associates who worked at the Bowie amusement park will receive benefits and severance, the company said.

In July 2024, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation merged, boasting more than 40 parks across North America. Six Flags America was the company’s only park located in Maryland.

Last month, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced he was investing in the company.

“I am a lifelong Six Flags fan and grew up going to these parks with my family and friends," Kelce said in an October statement. "The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn't pass up."

Tributes to the park poured in, with fans reminiscing about their experiences over the years.

“I have wonderful memories from the park in the early eighties,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Working there was a rite of passage for every teenager in the area,” another remarked.

“You were a staple for our family! Thank you! Every summer 2-3 days,” yet another said.