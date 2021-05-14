A woman was recently removed from the premises of an amusement park in Oklahoma City, not mainly because of the length of her shorts, as she had claimed, but because of how she behaved with police officers, Six Flags in Frontier City said in their defence.

TikTok user Bailey Breedlove wrote in a Facebook post: “On 30 April 2020 at about 7 pm my daughter was yelled at by a park police officer for rolling down a hill on her heelies right next to me.”

“Then she proceeded to follow me and grabbed my arm to turn me around and proceeded to tell me my shorts were ‘too short,’” she wrote.

The park said in a statement: “The guest was initially stopped because her shorts exposed a significant portion of her buttocks.”

“She was given multiple opportunities to change or cover-up but refused. Instead, she responded with profanity and offensive conduct, including further exposing her buttocks,” they said.

“The guest was removed from the park after she refused to stop her unruly and offensive behaviour, targeted at the police and other park guests,” they concluded.

Police at Six Flags allegedly confronting Bailey Breedlove (Bailey Breedlove/ Facebook)

They alleged that Ms Breedlove used offensive language which wasn’t seen in the video she documented.

In a statement to McClatchy News, the theme park said: “Guests wear attire appropriate for our family-friendly environment and expect guests to behave in a family-friendly manner. Disruptive or offensive behaviour or the use of profanity or abusive language or gestures will not be tolerated and may result in a guest being removed from the park.”

In her Facebook post Ms Breedlove claimed to ask a female officer for probable cause to not show her ID, her answer was “because they are the police”.

“They wouldn’t provide us with badge numbers and I was terrified I was about to go to jail over a pair of shorts,” she said.

In a follow-up video, the accused also mentioned that she had “emailed and called Frontier City with no reply,” and that she’s “pretty sure” she’s now blocked.