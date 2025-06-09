Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A search is underway after a small plane carrying six people crashed into the ocean off the coast of San Diego Sunday, authorities said.

A twin-engine Cessna 414 crashed around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, not long after taking off, about three miles west of Point Loma. Coast Guard officials said they found a debris field off the coast in an area where water is estimated to be about 200 feet deep.

The Coast Guard said on X that a Jayhawk helicopter, a fixed-wing aircraft, a cutter and two small boats were dispatched to search for survivors. First responders across multiple agencies scoured the area into the evening in search of survivors, though none had been located as of Monday.

A surfer who witnessed the plane tumbling out of the sky thought it was doing stunts, he told NBC Los Angeles.

open image in gallery The Coast Guard said on X that a Jayhawk helicopter, a fixed-wing aircraft, a cutter and two small boats were dispatched to search for survivors. ( Getty Images )

"I saw him come down at an angle. He wasn't flying straight to the ground," said Tyson Wislofsky. "The next time he came out of the clouds, he went straight into the water. But after I saw this splash, about six seconds later, it was dead silent. I knew that they went in the water, nose first, at a high speed.”

The plane is owned by Optimal Health Systems, a nutritional supplement company based out of Pima, Arizona, about two and a half hours outside Phoenix, according to NBC.

The plane took off from San Diego International Airport and was headed for Phoenix, according to data from FlightAware.

The National Transportation Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

The identities of the six people aboard the plane were not immediately known.

The crash comes less than a month after a small Cessna plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, killing six people.

With reporting from the Associated Press.