Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sizzler, a chain steakhouse that was popular in the 1990s, has returned as nostalgia fuels the rebirth of yet another brand.

The casual dining chain has rebounded from bankruptcy with a fresh look while keeping fan favorites such as the all-you-can-eat salad bar.

Sizzler is the latest 1990s brand to make a comeback. The Mexican restaurant chain Chi-Chi’s launched a flagship location in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, last month, as consumers yearn for the good old days.

Creative agency Tavern, which is helping with the Sizzler revamp, said in a recent Fox Business article, “Over the years, the brand faced an identity crisis and lost its way.”

“Most Californians don’t even know where the nearest Sizzler is (if they even know the brand is still in business),” the agency said.

open image in gallery Sizzler, a chain steakhouse that was popular in the 1990s, has returned as nostalgia fuels the rebirth of yet another brand ( Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images )

In its heyday, Sizzler had more than 700 restaurants. Now, it has only about 80 locations concentrated on the West Coast.

According to reports, the chain has filed for bankruptcy multiple times, most recently in 2020, but came back from financial ruin in 2023.

Chief Growth Officer Robert Clark said in an October interview with QSR Magazine, “Our results have been very solid.”

The magazine reported sales increasing by about 47 percent in updated restaurants.

“I think what we’re trying to do with the remodel is really stay relevant and have facilities and assets that meet our reputation,” Clark said. “We understand that remodeling is probably the single biggest driver of guests in the restaurant.”

The remodeled Sizzler locations have new paint, tile flooring, reclaimed wood accents, digital menu boards and even a cozy fireplace, according to QSR Magazine. There are also more high seats and four-seater booths.

While Sizzler can ride the nostalgia wave, it will still have to contend with an issue other restaurants have been dealing with — consumers cutting back on discretionary spending.

open image in gallery While Sizzler can ride the nostalgia wave, it will still have to contend with an issue other restaurants have been dealing with — consumers cutting back on discretionary spending ( Scott Olson/Getty Images )

Fast-food chain Wendy’s recently announced it’s closing hundreds of underperforming restaurants. Interim CEO Ken Cook said on an earnings call earlier this month, “We do see more pressure on the lower-income consumer.”

McDonald’s recently told investors that foot traffic from low-income customers has dropped by nearly double digits across the restaurant industry.

“Happy Meals at McDonald’s are prohibitively expensive for some people, because there’s been so much inflation,” one analyst, Adam Josephson, told the Los Angeles Times.