American skateboarder Josh Neuman was among four people killed when a small plane crashed into a lake in Iceland.

Authorities say that the 22-year-old was onboard the plane to create commercial content for the Belgian fashion brand Suspicious Antwerp, when the plane went missing.

Rescuers found it on Sunday in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland’s second-largest lake with the help of an autonomous submarine and sonar technology.

Officials say that also onboard the plane was Tim Alings, the company’s sponsorship manager, 27; Nicola Bellavia, a 32-year-old skydiver and social media influencer from Belgium, and pilot Haraldur Diego, 49.

There was a delay caused by poor weather in recovering the four bodies, which were found at depths of 157ft in the lake 30 miles east of Reykjavik.

“For the safety of divers we have to wait until the weather improves,” police chief Oddur Arnason told The Associated Press.

The Cessna 172 plane did not send out a distress signal when it vanished from radar on Thursday, which sparked a 1,000 person search and rescue effort.

Bram Boriau, a spokesperson for Suspicious Antwerp, told the AP that the group was capturing footage of Iceland on the flight.

“All persons present were hugely passionate about travel and content creation, hence these themes were the main focus of the trip,” Mr Boriau said.

Neuman’s family thanks his fans for their support on his official Instagram account.

“To all Josh’s supporters, thank you. Every single one of you meant so much to Josh. We have upcoming plans in store to keep his legacy alive for ever,” it stated.

The company confirmed on its Instagram account that an employee and two content creators were onboard the flight.

“We are enormously distressed by the news and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends,” they stated.

“We are in close contact with them, as well as the authorities, and we’re doing everything we can to assist them during these difficult times.”