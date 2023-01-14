Mystery over human skeleton discovered on prestigious university campus

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There is a mystery on the campus of one of the United States’ most prestigious universities, after the discovery of a human skeleton.

Officials at the University of California, Berkeley, revealed that the skeleton was discovered on Tuesday in a currently unused building.

At present, it is not clear how many years the remains have been hidden away in the building on the Clark Kerr Campus.

Clark Kerr is a residential hall complex and event space approximately one mile from the main campus.

Fox affiliate KTVU reports that school officials notified students that what appeared to be a human skeleton was found in a building that has “not been occupied for many years”.

There are no outstanding cases of missing persons from the Berkeley campus community, a statement said.

It has not yet been made public if the remains are of a man or a woman.

The Alameda County coroner will determine the cause of death.

The university is about 10 miles from downtown San Francisco across the Bay Bridge to the north of Oakland.

According to 2022 enrollment figures, the university currently has approximately 32,400 undergraduate and 13,000 graduate students.