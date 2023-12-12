Skier seriously injured after triggering avalanche on Mount Washington

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An avid skier has suffered life-threatening injuries after he triggered an avalanche while skiing in the Great Gulf on Mount Washington.

Dominick Torro, 30, was skiing with a friend down “Airplane Gully” on 9 December when he accidentally caused an avalanche, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

Mr Torro ended up sustaining serious injuries to his legs.

No one else was caught up or injured in the avalanche.

After the avalanche settled, the friend and another skier nearby came to Mr Torro’s aid and called 911.

The Fish and Game Department was dealing with a case involving deer when they received a rescue alert, prompting them to drop what they were doing to assist the distressed skier.

The Fish and Game conservation officer called the US Forest Service Snow Ranger and the National Guard Helicopter to assist in the search and rescue effort.

The rescue team managed to make contact with Mr Torro and the two skiers over the phone.

During the search and rescue effort, concerns grew over Mr Torro’s state and the specialised medical action he would likely need, so a call was made to a highly experienced back-country paramedic who was then able to advise the two skiers how to attend to Mr Torro.

The two skiers managed to then stabilise Mr Torro, despite the harsh snowy conditions.

While waiting for the helicopter to arrive, the two skiers also managed to shovel an area on the side of the slope to give the paramedic enough room to be lowered down and then hoist Mr Torro up onto the aircraft.

Over four hours after the avalanche was triggered, Mr Torro was safely on board a National Guard helicopter and flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The two skiers decided to hike out and ski down.

The details of Mr Torro’s injuries and condition remain unclear.

A spokesperson for the Mount Washington Avalanche Center told The Daily Mail that the mountain is currently in a general advisory period and not in a daily hazard rating. However, no hazard rating does not mean no danger, they said.