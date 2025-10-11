Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lucky gambler has won tens of thousands of dollars on an 88-cent bet while playing the slots at a popular Florida casino.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa announced in a Facebook post Wednesday, “We have a winner!!”

One charmed guest placed a bet for less than a dollar on a Jade Wind machine and won $84,758.24, the casino said.

Facebook users flocked to the comment section to congratulate the fortunate stranger.

“Congratulations to the winner. It's nice to see people win on small bets,” one person wrote.

open image in gallery A lucky gambler won tens of thousands of dollars on an 88-cent bet while playing the slots at a popular Florida casino ( Octavio Jones/Getty Images )

Another said, “That is awesome! I love seeing low bets win big.”

“Congratulations on your big win!” a third commented.

The casino announced the huge win on the same day it announced a growing jackpot of more than $2 million on 28 of their Dragon Link slot machines.

“The jackpot is climbing at a rate of $4,600 or more per day and is on track to become one of the largest slot machine payouts in Seminole Gaming history,” the casino wrote in a news release.

open image in gallery The bet was placed on a Jade Wind machine at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa ( Octavio Jones/Getty Images )

One North Carolina house cleaner didn’t even need to step into a casino for a six-figure payday.

Chelsea Carter, a 40-year-old from Ocean Isle Beach, placed a $10 bet on the Monopoly Digital Instants game from the North Carolina Education Lottery and ended up taking home a giant check for $626,543 on her birthday.

“Today is my 40th birthday,” Carter said in a TikTok video posted by the NC Education Lottery last month. “This is the best birthday present ever.”

Carter said she was “just an everyday person,” adding, “Everyday people can win something like this, and we did.”