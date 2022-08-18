One person injured as small plane crashes next to California freeway

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One person was injured after a small plane crashed next to a freeway in California, according to officials.

The single-engine 1951 Cessna 19 aircraft came down near Interstate 8 in El Cajon, near San Diego, on Thursday morning.

The plane’s single engine was torn partially off, leaving the cockpit exposed, according to NBC7.