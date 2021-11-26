Motown legend William “Smokey” Robinson has appealed for fans to get vaccinated against Covid after his own hospitalisation with the virus.

Mr Robinson, who was hospitalised a year ago with Covid, said he was “very happy to share” his own experiences in a recent interview with ET.

It comes ahead of the release of a new film, Miracle in Motor City, in which the Motown legend plays himself.

“Covid just comes on and the people ask me today, who knew that I had it ... where did you get it, how did you get it? I don’t know. I have no idea how I got it. All I know is I looked up and I had it,” Mr Robinson said.

The 81-year-old, who called Covid a “real killer”, continued by saying that it “was a horrible horrible thing” and that he was appealing for fans to get vaccinated.

“Protect yourself and those that you love because it is a real killer and it’s a horrible thing to have to go through,” said the Motown legend. “Some people go through it mildly but you are talking to someone who went through it severely.”

Mr Robinson told DailyMail.com in an interview last month that he was hospitalised for 11 days with the virus last year and feared he would never sing again.

“I am a Covid survivor. I got it severely and I was hospitalised for 11 days, and four or five of those I do not even remember,” he said at the time.

“It really was touch and go and a terribly debilitating ailment. I was not sure that I would ever be able to sing again because it took my voice. I could barely even talk.”

He added in his recent interview that Covid recovery was “really rough” and that if not “for the grace of God, I wouldn’t be here talking to you guys and I’m sure of that”.

The Detroit-born singer is best known as a founder of The Miracles, who were among the most influential groups in soul and R&B during the Motown era of the 1960s and 70s.

The group’s hits included ‘You Really Got A Hold On Me’.