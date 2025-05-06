Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four housekeepers who worked for Smokey Robinson have filed a civil lawsuit accusing the Motown legend of sexual assault, and claim his wife knew exactly what was happening but never stepped in to stop it.

The women, identified as Jane Does 1-4 in court filings reviewed by The Independent, allege, variously, that Robinson, 85, took advantage of them in areas of his Southern California residence “where closed-circuit cameras weren’t located,” refused to wear a condom, and reveled in humiliating them.

Further, according to the foursome’s complaint, Robinson shorted them on wages and never permitted them rest periods or lunch breaks.

Robinson’s agent and publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

open image in gallery Robinson (right) is a Motown legend. He has now been accused of raping four of his former housekeepers ( Getty Images )

Jane Doe 1 began working for Smokey and Frances Robinson on weekends at their Chatsworth home in January 2023, according to the bombshell complaint, which was filed May 6 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The first sexual assault occurred that March, when Robinson – as he allegedly did on a “typical Saturday” – would “rush home” after taking his wife to the nail salon, the complaint states.

“Upon returning home… Robinson would call [Jane Doe 1] into his blue bedroom, lock the door and escort their dog Shilo out of the room,” the complaint goes on.

Robinson, clad only in his underwear, would then place a towel on the bed so as “not to soil the bed linens, in preparation for what was about to occur,” the complaint contends. Robinson would then penetrate Jane Doe 1, without protection, while “casually” ignoring her protestations, the complaint continues.

It says Robinson assaulted Jane Doe 1 at least seven times over 13 months, until she was finally forced to quit. The woman was too scared to tell police about Robinson for fear of losing her livelihood, shame and embarrassment, and the “possible adverse effect on her immigration status,” the complaint states.

“Defendant Frances Robinson failed to take the appropriate corrective action to prevent Defendant Smokey Robinson’s deviant misconduct against JD1, despite having full knowledge of his prior acts of sexual misconduct, having settled cases with other women that suffered and experienced similar sexual assaults perpetuated by him,” it says.

open image in gallery Robinson refused to use protection, according to four former housekeepers who claim the singer raped them for years. ( Getty Images )

Jane Doe 2 worked for the Robinsons from 2014 through 2020, and says she was first assaulted by Smokey two years into her tenure.

Her allegations almost exactly mirror those leveled by Jane Doe 1, and the complaint says Robinson’s “brutal sexual advances were constant and even predictable throughout her employment.”

When she and Robinson were alone in his house, he “would text message her, asking her to meet him at areas in their Chatsworth residence where closed-circuit cameras weren’t located,” the complaint asserts. The assaults would then commence, according to the complaint.

“Defendant Smokey Robinson sexually assaulted her in this manner on at least twenty-three different occasions,” the complaint alleges, adding that Robinson threatened Jane Doe 2 that if she refused his demands, he “would make Defendant Frances Robinson be ‘mean’ to her, which she was very capable of being.”

open image in gallery Robinson, seen here at Aretha Franklin's funeral in 2018, has not responded publicly to the allegations ( Getty Images )

Jane Doe 3 endured the same alleged abuse between 2012 and 2024, when she finally quit, according to the complaint.

Robinson raped Jane Doe 3 “at least twenty times,” the complaint alleges. On one occasion, when Jane Doe 3 resisted Robinson, he offered her $500 to let him pleasure her – an “offer she refused,” the complaint says.

For Jane Doe 4, the situation was much the same, the complaint states. It says she began working for the Robinsons in 2006 as a housekeeper, eventually also serving as Frances’s personal assistant, cook, and hairdresser. The first assault took place the following year at Robinson’s Las Vegas home, and continued “there and other places,” such as a temporary residence Robinson had in Bell Canyon, according to the complaint.

“Defendant Smokey Robinson would often create a situation or seize the opportunity where he would be alone with JD4 at their Chatsworth residence,” the complaint states.

“His sexual harassment and assaults continued to the very day she decided to resign her employment,” it concludes.

The four women are seeking at least $450 million in damages.