Police dogs given booties for protection during the Club World Cup

Extreme heat at the Club World Cup didn't just challenge athletes; it also posed a significant risk to the event's unsung heroes – the sniffer dogs.

These crucial security animals, a common sight at major sporting events, faced the challenge of patrolling hot asphalt surfaces in sweltering temperatures. The demanding nature of their job meant their paws were vulnerable to the intense heat.

To protect them, sniffer dogs deployed at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field were equipped with brightly coloured protective booties. This practical measure ensured the welfare of the animals while they carried out their vital security duties amidst the soaring temperatures.

“Every dog team is different and there are different requirements; their precursors are different. However, we go by the seven-second rule. If us humans can’t put our human backside or our hand on the concrete for longer than seven seconds without pulling it off, then we require dog booties to go on,” said Cody Schwartz, manager of 3DK9 Detection Services, the private company providing the K9 teams at the stadium. The company also contracts with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

open image in gallery A security dog wears protective shoes due to the heat radiating off the asphalt as it patrols the stadium ahead of the Club World Cup Group D soccer match between Esperance Tunisie and Chelsea in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Besides wearing booties, the dogs are kept hydrated and limited to 20-minute patrols at a time in the heat. They also enjoy cooling baths in kiddie pools filled with ice.

“Obviously, when we’re hot, they’re 10 times hotter. They’re obviously carrying a big coat of fur, so it’s a big thing for us. Our dogs are No. 1. We can’t do our jobs without them,” Schwartz said.

Heat has been an issue throughout the Club World Cup, a tournament featuring 32 teams from around the world playing in several U.S. cities. Teams have had to cut back on practice, substitutes have watched from the locker room rather than the bench, and hydration breaks have become necessary.

While the booted canines drew a lot of bemused attention, footwear for working dogs isn't all that uncommon. And it's not just for hot weather.

In Portland, Maine, and other cities across the United States, police K-9 units have used booties to protect dogs' paws from the ice, sand and salt that accompany winter weather.

Sniffer dogs can often be seen at work at airports and at sporting events or concerts because they can smell explosives, contraband and ammunition. Police also use sniffer dogs to help locate missing people or track suspected criminals.