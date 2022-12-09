Snorkeller missing in Hawaii after suffering shark bite

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in Hawaii are searching for a woman who disappeared after she and her husband were attacked by a shark while snorkelling on South Maui, according to reports.

The Coast Guard was called just before midday on Thursday after the couple were reportedly attacked about 45 metres from shore at Keawakapu Point, Hawaii News Now reported.

The husband told authorities he and his wife tried to fight off the shark and he then swam back to shore.

Search and rescue teams located the woman’s snorkel set and part of her swimming costume, but have found no trace of her.

More to come