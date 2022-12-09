Snorkeller missing in Hawaii after suffering shark bite
Man tells authorities he and his and wife were snorkelling at South Maui when they were attacked by a shark
Authorities in Hawaii are searching for a woman who disappeared after she and her husband were attacked by a shark while snorkelling on South Maui, according to reports.
The Coast Guard was called just before midday on Thursday after the couple were reportedly attacked about 45 metres from shore at Keawakapu Point, Hawaii News Now reported.
The husband told authorities he and his wife tried to fight off the shark and he then swam back to shore.
Search and rescue teams located the woman’s snorkel set and part of her swimming costume, but have found no trace of her.
More to come
