Snow squall warning for New York and New Jersey as ‘dangerous’ winds blow
The National Weather Service warned of a “dangerous” snow squall that covers areas around New York City and parts of New Jersey.
“At 239 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from Hopewell Junction to near Bridgewater, moving east at 60 mph,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said, warning of whiteout conditions and low visibility. Wind gusts as high as 40mph were expected.
The NWS warned of life-threatening travel conditions and urged extreme caution on the roads. The weather said that the storm should fully move away from the area between 5pm and 6pm ET.
“Please exercise extreme caution as conditions in snow squalls change in a matter of seconds! Once again... whiteout conditions are possible under these snow squalls!” NWS said on Twitter.
The weather service highlighted which counties would be impacted by the snow squall conditions:
A timelapse video showed deteriorating conditions in Apalachin, New York.
The National Weather Service describes a snow squall as a “brief but intense period of heavy snow, strong winds and whiteout conditions.
This is a breaking story. More to follow...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies