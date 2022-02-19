The National Weather Service warned of a “dangerous” snow squall that covers areas around New York City and parts of New Jersey.

“At 239 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from Hopewell Junction to near Bridgewater, moving east at 60 mph,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said, warning of whiteout conditions and low visibility. Wind gusts as high as 40mph were expected.

The NWS warned of life-threatening travel conditions and urged extreme caution on the roads. The weather said that the storm should fully move away from the area between 5pm and 6pm ET.

“Please exercise extreme caution as conditions in snow squalls change in a matter of seconds! Once again... whiteout conditions are possible under these snow squalls!” NWS said on Twitter.

The weather service highlighted which counties would be impacted by the snow squall conditions:

A timelapse video showed deteriorating conditions in Apalachin, New York.

The National Weather Service describes a snow squall as a “brief but intense period of heavy snow, strong winds and whiteout conditions.

This is a breaking story. More to follow...