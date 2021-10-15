Army investigating after soldier, 26, is found dead at Fort Hood barracks

The US army has launched an investigation after a 26-year-old soldier was found dead behind his barracks at a Texas military base.

The body of Specialist Maxwell Hockin, 26, was found in his company area at Fort Hood, according to military officials.

He was assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. He entered the Army in March 2017 as a combat engineer.

Specialist Hockin had been at Fort Hood since July 2017, when he was assigned to the 91st Engineer Battalion.

“The entire Saber family is devastated by the loss of our true teammate and friend Specialist Maxwell Hockin,” Lt Col Patrick Sullivan, commander, 91st Engineer Battalion, said in a statement.

“He had an outstanding work ethic, was a mentor to his peers, and was always willing to help out the team. He will truly be missed. Our thoughts and our prayers are with Maxwell’s family during this difficult time.”

Officials have not released the cause of death and it is being investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

It is the latest in a string of incidents that have hit the base in recent years.

Last week the alarm was raised for missing Pfc Jennifer Sewell who failed to show up for duty before being found with her extended family.

Fort Hood is the same base where Vanessa Guillen was murdered in April 2020.

Specialist Guillen, 20, was killed with a hammer in an arms room and was missing for months before her remains were found along the state’s Leon River.

The main suspect in the case, Specialist Aaron Robinson, took his own life when confronted by police after her discovery.

The case highlighted the handling of sexual harassment on the base, as she had told her family she had been harassed by a senior officer.

In December 2020 the army fired or suspended 14 senior leaders and enlisted personnel at the base following an independent review of the culture and command climate there.