US soldier detained in Russia on accusations of stealing: Report

A United States soldier has reportedly been detained in Russia, after travelling there from South Korea, it was reported Monday.

The US soldier had been stationed in South Korea and headed to Russia on his own, NBC News first reported.

The man was accused of stealing from a woman, the outlet said, but no other details were given by the source spoken to.

The Independent has approached the US Army for comment.

White House spokesperson John Kirby told Politico that the US was aware of the situation, but did not comment further.

It was reported that the soldier was arrested on Thursday 2 May and that the US Embassy in Moscow was in contact with the soldier’s family.

This is a developing story and will be updated.