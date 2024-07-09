Supreme Court justice’s bodyguard shoots armed carjacker outside her DC home

Support truly

A pair of US Marshals on a security detail near Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s home shot an armed carjacker last week, according to court documents.

On July 5, a pair of officers described as “on-duty working a protective detail” were sitting in an unmarked US government vehicle, wearing their agency uniforms, when a van stopped next to them and an armed man approached, pointing a pistol into the front driver-side window.

The officers drew their weapons and fired multiple times, leaving the alleged carjacker, Kentrell Flowers, 18, with non-life-threatening injuries to the mouth.

Flowers was given first aid, taken to a hospital, and placed under arrest, according to the court documents.

He’s charged with armed carjacking, carrying a pistol without a license, and possessing a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor ( Getty Images )

At the scene, police recovered a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol.

The court documents don’t identify Sotomayor, but the US Marshals Service told Politico the officers involved were “part of the unit protecting the residences of U.S. Supreme Court justices.”

The Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigations Team is investigating the shooting, and their findings will be reviewed by the US Attorney’s Office.

The incident comes as Supreme Court Justices are increasingly concerned with their safety.

An image of a pistol recovered during an alleged July 5, 2024, near the Washington, DC, home of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor ( Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department )

In 2022, a man armed with a gun and knife threatened to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

After the leak of the decision overturning Roe v Wade, the Supreme Court more than doubled the number of people assigned to its justices’ protective details.

In March, the high court asked Congress for an extra $19.4m in funds for security as part of its 2025 budget request.