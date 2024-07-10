Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A night manager at a Sonic restaurant was shot dead on Sunday night after an altercation with customers who tried to pay with counterfeit money, his family said.

Daniel Shrewsbury, 33, was killed at the fast-food outlet in San Antonio, Texas around 9.30pm.

According to police, two women argued with the manager about paying with fake money before one of them shot him. The suspects then fled the area. Shrewsbury made it back inside the restaurant before he collapsed, and was later found. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.

A witness told police that the shooting happened in the drive-thru of the restaurant where Shrewsbury was speaking to customers.

The investigation is ongoing and San Antonio Police Department did not provide any further information.

Daniel Shrewsbury, 33, worked at a Sonic restaurant in San Antonio, Texas. He was shot on Sunday ( Facebook )

Police released images from the Sonic’s surveillance camera of the two women. On Tuesday, police said the suspects had been identified but no arrests have been made.

Shrewsbury’s brother, Jojo Shrewsbury, told KSAT that his brother went out to the drive-thru to confront the women over the fake money.

He was days away from celebrating his 34th birthday when he was killed. The younger brother said his sibling was a hard worker who loved his job and also enjoyed playing video games when off-the-clock.

San Antonio police released surveillance camera stills of the women they say were involved in Daniel Shrewsbury’s murder ( San Antonio Police Department )

“He’s not just known as a Sonic employee. He’s more than that,” his brother said, describing him as his role model. “He was a really good brother, not just to me but everybody.”

Shrewsbury’s mother, Peggy Cofield, described her son as “caring, loving”.

“I will definitely miss him every day, every second,” she said.

Shrewsbury’s family hopes that the killer is brought to justice. “(The killer) took somebody from the community, like the people at his job, the regulars that go there,” Shrewsbury’s stepfather, Dominic Cofield, said. “He didn’t deserve this ‘cause, like they said, he was a good kid.”