Another Facebook whistleblower has come forward and said she is willing to testify before Congress about the social media giant.

Former data scientist for the company, Sophie Zhang, told CNN said she felt like she had “blood on her hands” after working at Facebook and has passed on documentation about potential criminal violations to a US law enforcement agency.

She did not specify the information or which agency she had been in contact with.

Her statements come in the wake of a damning testimony made by former employee Frances Haugen about Facebook to US senators last week.

