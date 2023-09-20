Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

South Carolina officials say the state has obtained drugs to carry out executions by lethal injections after a pause of 12 years.

The state went more than a decade without being able to buy the necessary drugs from pharmaceutical companies and has not carried out an execution since 2011.

“Justice has been delayed for too long in South Carolina,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This filing brings our state one step closer to being able to once again carry out the rule of law and bring grieving families and loved ones the closure they are rightfully owed.”

Officials at the South Carolina Department of Corrections say they made “more than 1,300 contacts in search of lethal injection drugs”, according to the governor.

The state did not say where they had procured the drug.

South Carolina’s 12-year hiatus on executions came after the lethal injection drug they used expired in 2013.

The state’s execution default is the electric chair but allows death row inmates to choose a firing squad or lethal injection.

The SCDC says that it has 34 inmates on death row, but did not specify if any would choose lethal injection.

“Governor McMaster’s announcement that executions can resume in South Carolina has little to do with justice. No matter the method, South Carolina’s system of capital punishment is broken,” said Jace Woodrum, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina.