Watch live: Experts testify in murder trial of former attorney Alex Murdaugh

Watch live as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues on Wednesday (8 February).

Yesterday, the court heard of how a “significant” amount of gunshot residue was discovered on a blue raincoat the disgraced attorney allegedly hid in his parents’ home after the murders of his wife and son in 2021.

Maggie and Paul were killed on the family’s vast hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina, on 7 June 2021.

The evidence – which is expected to come under scrutiny on Wednesday when SLED forensic scientist Megan Fletcher will be cross-examined by Mr Murdaugh’s defence – was revealed the same day that jurors heard information about the accused killer’s financial crimes for the first time.

Judge Clifton Newman ruled on Monday that the evidence of his alleged financial fraud can be considered by the jury with regards to its role in establishing a motive for the murders.

Mr Murdaugh is also facing around 100 charges for stealing $8 million in settlement money from clients at his law firm.