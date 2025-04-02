Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three teenagers have been arrested after being accused of starting South Carolina’s more than 13,000-acre Table Rock fire by not properly disposing of their cigarettes.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission said that 19-year-old Nyzaire Jah-Neiz Marsh, 18-year-old Tristan Tyler, and 18-year-old Isaac Wilson were each charged with one count of negligently allowing fire to spread to land or property of another.

“While involved in the search for a missing hiker in Table Rock State Park [on] March 21, Pickens County sheriff’s deputies, state park personnel and other first responders discovered a rapidly growing wildfire,” the commission said Tuesday. “As part of their response, the search group located and evacuated seven hikers, several of whom were questioned about the origins of the fire.”

open image in gallery Three teens have been arrested in connection with the start of South Carolina’s Table Rock fire. They are accused of igniting the wildfire, which spread over more than 13,000 acres. Nyzaire Jah-Neiz Marsh, Tristan William Tyler, Isaac David Wilson (left to right) all were charged ( South Carolina Forestry Commission )

Commission investigators and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office obtained evidence - that was not disclosed- that identified these teens as suspects in the origin of the Table Rock fire.

“According to the arrest warrant affidavits, the suspects took part in smoking activities on a hiking trail at the state park and did not extinguish their cigarettes in a proper and safe manner, which officials allege led to the ignition of the Table Rock fire,” the release said.

Another unnamed juvenile was charged with one count of the same offense. However, he was not booked and was released into the custody of his parents.

The three teen were booked into the Pickens County Detention Center and released on personal recognizance bonds of $7,500 each. Online court records did not list attorneys for them.

If convicted, the teens face a sentence of five to 30 days in jail or fines between $25 and $200, according to The State.

open image in gallery The Table Rock fire is now 30 percent contained. Firefighters and members of the National Guard have made progress amid rainier weather ( AP )

The news comes as the Table Rock fire continues to burn nearly two weeks after its start – although firefighters have made some progress with the assistance of the South Carolina National Guard’s water drops. The 13,564-acre blaze is now at 30 percent containment.

The nearby 2,078-acre Persimmon Ridge fire is close to three-quarters contained and has “ceased growth.”

Firefighters’ efforts have been aided by wetter conditions, with the area receiving around 1.5 inches over the last two days. Showers were forecast to continue on Wednesday and into Thursday. However, record-high temperatures are forecast for Friday and Saturday.

All voluntary evacuations in Pickens have been lifted, and all mandatory evacuations in Greenville County have been reduced to voluntary.