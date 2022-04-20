South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily halts planned execution by firing squad
First executed was planned for 29 April
The South Carolina Supreme Court has temporarily paused the state’s plan to begin executing death row inmates via firing squad.
Prior to the ruling, Richard B Moore, convicted of killing a store clerk in 1999, would’ve been the first person executed by firing squad under the plan, on 29 April.
Now jail officials must comply with a temporary stay.
Last year, facing a longtime shortage of lethal injection drugs, South Carolina made the electric chair its default method of exection, while offering a three-person firing squad as an alternative.
Utah is the only state to have executed someone by firing squad in modern US history, most recently in 2010.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
