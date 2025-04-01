Ex Bloomberg executive, wife and child found dead at their SC home
Police have yet to release a cause of death but said there seems to be no “threat to the public”
A former Bloomberg LP executive has been found dead in his home, along with his wife and child.
54-year-old Richard Samarel, 45-year-old Lina Maria Samarel and 9-year-old Samantha Samarel were found dead in their Greer, South Carolina home on Friday, according to local outlet WYFF 4.
Police found the Samarels after responding to a call from a neighbor on Friday morning. When officers arrived, there was “an initial language barrier,” but shortly afterward, they walked in and discovered three people dead, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office has yet to release a cause of death. More information will be released once certain evidence has been processed, they said. However, the medical examiners did confirm the Samarels’ time of death was between 10:20 a.m. and 11:29 a.m Friday., according to WYFF 4.
“At this initial stage, this agency doesn't feel like there is any threat to the public,” the sheriff’s office added.
Richard, Lina and Samantha weren’t the only people living in the home. Other residents “were in school when the incident occurred,” the sheriff’s office said. Lina Maria’s social media accounts show photos with two other young children, according to the New York Post.
Richard was a former Equities Manager at Bloomberg LP, thePost reports, while Lina worked at the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.
“Our investigation remains active, and we will release more information when appropriate.” the sheriff’s office told The Independent.
The Independent has contacted the coroner’s office, Bloomberg LP and the Department of Veteran Affairs for comment.
