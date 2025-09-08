Black man shot at while waiting to go to work calls for hate crime law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Jarvis McKenzie locked eyes with the man in the car, he couldn't understand the hate he saw. When the man picked up a rifle, fired over his head and yelled “you better get running, boy!” as he scrambled behind a brick wall, McKenzie knew it was because he is Black.

Mr McKenzie shared his story a month after the shooting, highlighting South Carolina's unique position as one of only two US states, alongside Wyoming, without its own hate crime legislation.

In an attempt to compel the South Carolina Senate to vote on a bill proposing tougher penalties for crimes driven by hatred based on race, religion, sexual orientation, gender, or ethnicity, approximately two dozen local governments across the state have enacted their own hate crime ordinances.

Despite a decade of sustained pressure from businesses, survivors of the devastating Charleston church massacre that claimed nine lives, and even some within their own Republican party, state senators have remained unmoved.

open image in gallery Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott in seen in his office on Friday, Aug.29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Richland County, where McKenzie lives, has a hate crime ordinance and the white man seen on security camera footage grabbing the rifle and firing through his open car window before driving into his neighborhood on July 24 is the first to face the charge.

But local laws are restricted to misdemeanors with sentences capped at a month in jail. The state hate crimes proposal backed by business leaders could add years on to convictions for assault and other violent crimes.

McKenzie sat in the same spot at the edge of his neighborhood for a year at 5:30 a.m. waiting for his supervisor to pick him up for work. For him and his family, every trip outside now is met with uneasiness if not fear.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that I get up every morning. I stand there not knowing if he had seen me before,” McKenzie said.

open image in gallery Police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. on June 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

The lack of a statewide hate crime law rapidly became a sore spot in South Carolina after the 2015 shooting deaths of nine Black worshippers at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. After a summer of racial strife in 2020, business leaders made it a priority and the South Carolina House passed its version in 2021.

But in 2021 and again in the next session in 2023, the proposal stalled in the South Carolina Senate without a vote. Supporters say Republican Senate leadership knows it will pass as more moderate members of their own party support it but they keep it buried on the calendar with procedural moves.

The opposition is done mostly in silence and the bill gets only mentioned in passing as the Senate takes up other items, like in May 2023 when a debate on guidelines for history curriculum on subjects like slavery and segregation briefly had a longtime Democratic lawmaker ask Republican Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey why hate crimes couldn't get a vote.

“The problem right now is there is a number of people who think that not only is it feel good legislation, but it is bad legislation. It is bad policy not because people support hate but because it furthers division,” Massey responded on the Senate floor.

open image in gallery Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference supporting changes to the state's rules on civil lawsuits on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Opponents of a state hate crimes law point out there is a federal hate crimes law and the Charleston church shooter is on federal death row because of it.

But federal officials can't prosecute cases involving juveniles, they have limited time and resources compared to the state and those decisions get made in Washington, D.C., instead of locally, said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott who pushed for the hate crime ordinance in his county.

“It’s common sense. We’re making something very simple complicated, and it’s not complicated. If you commit a crime against somebody just because of the hate for them, because of who they are, the religion, etcetera, we know what that is,” Lott said.

Democrats in the Senate were especially frustrated in this year's session because while senators debated harsher sentences for attacking health care workers or police dogs, hate crimes again got nowhere.

Supporters of a state hate-crime law say South Carolina's resistance to enact one emboldens white supremacists.

"The subliminal message that says if you’re racist and you want to commit a crime and target somebody for their race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation or whatever it is you can do it here,” said McKenzie's attorney, Tyler Bailey.

open image in gallery Emanuel AME shooting survivors Felicia Sanders, rear, and Polly Sheppard, front, speak during a South Carolina Senate subcommittee hearing on a hate crimes bill, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File) ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster understands why local governments are passing their own hate crime laws, but he said South Carolina's laws against assaults and other violent crimes have harsh enough sentences that judges can give maximum punishments if they think the main motivation of a crime is hate.

“There’s no such thing as a love crime. There is always an element of hatred or disrespect or something like that,” said the former prosecutor who added he fears the danger that happens when investigators try to enter someone's mind or police their speech.

But some crimes scream to give people more support in our society, Lott said.

“I think it’s very important that we protect everybody. My race, your race, everybody’s race, your religion, there needs to be some protection for that. That’s what our Constitution gives us,” the sheriff said.

And while the man charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for shooting at McKenzie faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, the man who was just waiting to go to work feels like the state where he lives doesn't care about the terror he felt just because of his race.

“I feel like somebody is watching me. I feel like I'm being followed,” McKenzie said. "It spooked me.”