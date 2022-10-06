Man fell to his death attempting handstand on hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian
Markell Hope fell 15 floors to his death, says coroner’s office in South Carolina
A man died after trying to do a handstand on a South Carolina hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian, according to officials.
Markell Hope, 34, fell 15 floors to his death while attempting the manoeuvre at the Patricia Grand Hotel on 30 September, according to the Horry County Coroner’s office.
Hope, who was from Akron, Ohio, was a guest at the hotel and was staying on its 15th floor, the coroner’s office said.
Police were called to the hotel at around 3.30pm and Hope was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating but his death is considered accidental.
The incident happened as stormy weather from Hurricane Ian was hitting the state’s coastline after ploughing across Florida and regaining strength over the Atlantic before roaring back over the Carolinas.
At least 100 people died in Florida, while another five were killed in North Carolina, according to officials in both states.
