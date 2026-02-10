Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

South Carolina man pulled over and bought a lottery ticket on the way to work. He wasn’t expecting such a big payday

‘It was pretty cool,’ the man commented after stopping for a refreshing drink on his commute

Io Dodds in San Francisco
Man found dead with winning lottery ticket

A South Carolina man decided to stop for something to drink on his way to work — and lucked into a $200,000 payday.

That is according to the South Carolina Education Lottery, which announced a new winner last week in its My Money Maker game.

The unnamed man was apparently commuting down Old Highway 52 when he stopped at a convenience store in Moncks Corner, just over 30 miles north of Charleston near the southern shore of Lake Moultrie.

The man bought a drink and a $5 scratch-off ticket, later telling lottery officials that he "never expected a five-figure payday."

"It was pretty cool," he added.

Lottery ticket sales are used to fund scholarships, school grants, and other education projects across South Carolina (Thomas Nuehnen / iStock)

The amount didn't appear to be life-changing, though. After winning, the man simply continued on to work.

He later told lottery officials that he plans to invest the money while continuing to buy more lottery tickets.

The odds of winning the $200,000 top prize in My Money Maker are 1 in 900,000. The convenience store will get a $2,000 commission.

(It's not clear why the man said five figures even though $200,000 is six figures. South Carolina automatically withholds tax for winnings over $500.)

