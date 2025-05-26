Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Memorial Day mass shooting in South Carolina beach town injures at least 11 people

Authorities have not released details about suspects or a possible motive

Maroosha Muzaffar
Monday 26 May 2025 05:13 BST
At least 11 people have been injured in a mass shooting on Sunday night in Little River, a beach town in South Carolina.

Horry County Police did not disclose the conditions of those injured in the shooting, which occurred around 9.30pm on Watson Avenue in Little River.

Investigators also received reports of more victims arriving at hospitals in private vehicles, according to a social media post by the department.

Footage from the scene showed numerous police cars and ambulances moving in and out of the area.

Authorities have not released details about suspects or a possible motive.

Little River in South Carolina is a residential area near the Intracoastal Waterway and is located about 20 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach.

