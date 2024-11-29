South Carolina mayor dies in car crash days after town’s entire police force resigns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A South Carolina mayor died in a car crash during a deputy pursuit days after his entire police force quit.

Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday. McColl Mayor George Garner II, 49, died when a car he was traveling in collided with a truck.

The crash happened around 2.40 pm on Hwy 34 in Mechanicsville. Garner was being pursued by a Marlboro County Deputy at the time. He veered left of the center line and collided with an 18-wheeler on November 26. He was transported to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, where he died.

Garner had recently been re-elected to his position.

“The pursuit was not related to any laws being broken,” Hardee wrote. “The pursuit was taking place in effort to protect the well-being of Mr Garner.” Hardee expects to make a ruling on Garner’s death in the coming days.

The Independent has emailed Marlboro County officials for comment.

Earlier this month, McColl’s entire police force resigned, leaving the town of 1,900 without a single officer on duty. In a statement obtained by WPDE, Chief Bob Hale said he resigned following treatment from a local official.

open image in gallery George Garner II, 49, a South Carolina mayor died in a car crash days after his entire police force resigned ( WBTW )

“For months, I have endured unwarranted and malicious behavior aimed at undermining my integrity and leadership,” he wrote.

“These actions have not only affected me personally but have also created a toxic atmosphere that has hindered the department’s ability to function effectively.”

The collision is being investigated by the Darlington County Coroner and the SCHP MAIT team.

In a separate Facebook post, Marlboro County 911 wrote: “Our hearts are heavy during this difficult time, and we are keeping everyone affected in our thoughts and prayers. Mayor Garner was truly a remarkable individual. He consistently treated everyone with warmth and respect, and his kindness left a lasting impact on those around him.”

Garner leaves behind a wife, two sons and a daughter. His funeral service will be held on December 3.

McColl Mayor Pro-Tem Brian Blue also offered his condolences to Garner’s family. In a statement he gave to WMBF, he wrote: “I want everyone to know the mayor loved his family and the people in the Town of McColl.”

“He always told us whether he was in or out of office, he always wanted us to move the town in the right direction. And at this time, I would like for everybody to keep his family and the Town of McColl in your prayers as we deal with the loss of the mayor of McColl.”