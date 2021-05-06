Armed army trainee fleeing base hijacks bus of schoolchildren in South Carolina

An army trainee armed with a rifle hijacked a school bus full of children in South Carolina, police reported.

The bus was taking elementary students to their school in Richland County when the trainee from a nearby army base took over the bus, initially demanding the driver take him to a nearby town.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says 18 students and a driver were on board the vehicle when the incident happened at around 7am on Thursday.

All of the students and the driver are safe and the suspect is in custody.

WIS’s Adam Mintzer reports that the trainee, who was in full uniform, got on the bus while children were boarding.

“You can just imagine they were scared to death,” said the Sheriff. “I’ll give the bus driver credit, he kept his cool.”

The suspect became frustrated and the children asked if he was going to hurt them. The driver then stopped the bus and got everyone off.

Continuing on in the bus, with the rifle, the trainee eventually abandoned both the vehicle and the weapon and continued on foot trying to get a ride or a change of clothes. He was soon apprehended by deputies.

Sheriff Lott says the man was in his third week of training at the base when he ran off with the rifle. He will be charged with multiple counts of kidnapping.

Fort Jackson, near Columbia South Carolina, is the US Army’s main basic combat training centre. Officials at the base are working with the Sheriff’s office as part of the investigation.

The children attend Forest Lake Elementary in Richland School District Two and have been offered counselling.

During the pursuit of the suspect, several other schools in the area were put on lockdown as a precaution.