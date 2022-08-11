Woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina
A woman has died after being impaled by a beach umbrella in Garden City, South Carolina, according to local authorities.
The Horry County Coroner identified the victim as 63-year-old Tammy Perreault, WMBF reported. The fatal incident, which occurred on Wednesday, appeared to be a freak accident.
A local bar paid tribute to Ms Perreault in a statement.
“Today with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of a dear friend and kind hearted local, Tammy Perreault. Some things we will never begin to understand but what we do know is no one has a bad thing to say about this woman,” Scotty’s Beach Bar said.
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has previously issued a warning about beach umbrellas.
“Airborne beach umbrellas can be dangerous, even deadly. Make sure your beach umbrella stays anchored in the sand!” the agency said.
It offers a few tips to ensure umbrellas do not end up blowing towards other beach-goers: burying the pole at least two-feet deep, tilting it into the wind and making sure that sand is packed around the base of the umbrella.
This is a developing story
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies